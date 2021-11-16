Unidentified Body Found Floating In Kuakhai River

Cuttack: The body of an unidentified person was found floating in the Kuakhai river in Cuttack district on Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body floating in the river and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased person, sources said.