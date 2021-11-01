Unidentified Body Found Floating In Birupa River In Cuttack

Cuttack: The body of an unidentified person was found floating at Birupa river in Choudwar area of Cuttack district on Monday.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body floating in the Birupa river and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police along with the firefighters reached the spot and fished out the body. Police have also seized a cycle and other belongings of the victim from Birupa Bridge.

Later the body was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased.