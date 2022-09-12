UNICEF to set up mobile classes for quake-hit children in South East Afghanistan

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has decided to set-up the mobile educational classes for children who lost their family members to the devastating earthquakes of June that shook the southeastern provinces of Afghanistan.

According to Local Media, the humanitarian body has decided to set up 140 mobile classes for up to 4,000 children in the earthquake-affected provinces of Khost and Paktia, in the southeastern region of Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, UNICEF Afghanistan stated that these community-based classrooms in Khost province and Paktia province will allow 4,000 children, both boys and girls an opportunity to learn, which they lost to the earthquake.

In June, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul killing over 1,000 people across Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost province

The devastating earthquake that struck the southeastern parts of the country led to numerous children losing their fathers, mothers, and loved ones.

The disaster killed over a thousand people and many homeless people were left without a place to live because the earthquake was so powerful that many residential homes were destroyed.