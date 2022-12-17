UNGA Postpones Decision On Afghanistan, Myanmar Assembly Seat

United Nations: The UN General Assembly has postponed the decision on whether representatives of the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan and Myanmar’s military junta can take their countries’ seats in the 193-member world body.

The UN Credentials Committee had before it two communications concerning the representation of Afghanistan at the 77th session of the general assembly, indicating different individuals as representatives to the current session.

The first was dated September 6 this year from the Charge d’affaires of Afghanistan to the United Nations in New York. The second was dated September 17 in 2022 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.