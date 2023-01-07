Unfortunate to exclude PM Modi’s picture from advertisement: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: While the much-awaited Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight service began today ahead of Odisha Hockey World Cup, Dharmendra Pradhan has condemned the exclusion of PM Modi’s photo.

“It is Unfortunate to exclude PM Modi’s picture from advertisement. Despite political differences, we all should unite when it comes to Odisha’s interest,” Dharmendra Pradhan after inauguration of Bhubaneswar – Rourkela flight.

“PM Modi had invoked Cuttack Bali Yatra from Indonesia. But Odisha govt didn’t even extend thanks to PM Modi. It would have been better to have PM Modi’s picture in the advertisement,” Added the Union Minister.

In view of upcoming Odisha Hockey World Cup event in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had granted license to the Rourkela Airport a few days ago under UDAN scheme.

Time and again opposition has accused Narendra Modi of creating a cult image of himself and not given due importance to his cabinet colleagues.