Unfortunate That ECI Has Taken Action Against Outstanding Officers of Odisha: Kartik Pandian

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader Kartik Pandian has said that it is very unfortunate that the ECI has taken action against two outstanding officers of Odisha.

Commenting on the issue, Kartik Pandian said, “It is very unfortunate that the Election Commission has taken action against some of the officers who are working in the Chief Minister’s Office. I would say that those two officers are outstanding officers of Odisha and both of them have played a great role in controlling Naxalism in Odisha risking their lives. I think they have been awarded by the highest authorities in the country for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice. This is very unfortunate and it is as per the design of the Bharatiya Janata Party which cannot digest imminent defeat in the hands of Biju Janata Dal and it cannot stand against the popularity of Naveen Babu and his sway over the people of Odisha.”

He also said that, if Naxalism has ended in Odisha, it is because of the officer’s important contribution. He fought with the Naxals putting his life in risk. Be it in Gajapati district or work as the IG Operations against the Naxals, there is a threat to his life. The decision is politically motivated and is not good. Whatever the BJP leadership politically wants that is happening. It is very sad, Pandian said.

The Chief Minister or the Biju Janata Dal never used any officers in the election matters. The BJD is very strong and we have one crore members. The BJP may need all these, but the BJD does not need, Kartik Pandian added.