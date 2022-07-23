UNESCO Names Strasbourg As World Book Capital For 2024

Paris: Strasbourg will be UNESCO World Book Capital in 2024, UNESCO Director Audrey Azoulay in Paris said in a press release explaining the choice.

The north-eastern French city has made the book a medium for addressing the challenges of social cohesion and climate change

She said Strasbourg was also praised for its literary heritage and its planned activities aimed at linking literature with other artistic disciplines.

The anniversary year will begin on 23rd April, 2024, World Book and Copyright Day.

Since 2001, the Paris-based United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation has been honouring cities that promote books and reading in a special way.

This year, Guadalajara in Mexico holds the title, and in 2023 it will be the turn of Accra, the capital of Ghana in West Africa.