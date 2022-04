Phulbani: Tension erupted in Phulbani after an under-trial prisoner (UTP) died while undergoing treatment late last night.

The deceased was identified as Mrutyunjay Kanhar.

Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment at hospital in Berhampur since March 16 and died yesterday.

Following this, Kanhar’s relatives place his body outside Gochhapada police station. They have also demanded compensation.