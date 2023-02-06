Undertrial Prisoner Escapes From Soro Sub-Jail

Soro: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) managed to escape from Soro Sub-Jail in Balasore district after scaling and jumping off the boundary wall of the prison.

The UTP identified as Satyajit Malik (20) of Bideipur village under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district. He was shifted to Soro Sub-Jail from the Special Sub-Jail, Bhadrak, on January 18.

According to sources, the UPT, who was lodged at the sub-jail as undertrial prisoner in a theft case, gave a slip to the jail personnel while dinner was being served to inmates on Sunday evening.

The matter came to fore at the time of checking the attendance record.

After hours of searches, the jail authorities lodged a complaint at the Soro Police Station on Sunday night.