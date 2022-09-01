Undertrial Prisoner Escapes From Soro Sub-Jail; Search Underway

Balasore: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) managed to escape from Soro Sub-Jail in Balasore district on Thursday after allegedly finding the backside gate of the prison open and unattended.

The accused UTP has been identified as Sudam of Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district. He lodged in the sub-jail in connection with a rape case.

According to sources, the UPT gave a slip to the jail personnel and ran away into the farmlands near Nuagaon village in Soro.

The jail authorities are still carrying out a search in the area to trace the absconding UTP but in vain. Soro Sub-Jail Jailor Priyambada Panda was tight-lipped when asked about the incident, sources added.