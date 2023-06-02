Undertrial prisoner escapes from Cuttack SCB hospital in guise of woman

Cuttack: An undertrial prisoner who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack managed to escape in the guise of a woman.

The absconding prisoner has been identified as Sajan Das, a resident of an area under Naugaon police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to a source, Naugaon police had arrested Das while he was trying to loot a house in Niali area. He was then produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. He was first lodged in Alipingal jail and then shifted to Choudwar jail.