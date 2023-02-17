Undertrial Prisoner Dies At Hosp In Koraput

Jeypore: An undertrial prisoner (UTP), lodged at Jeypore sub-jail in Koraput district, shortly after being shifted to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Kamalu lochan Dandsena of Siadimal village under Jeypore block in the district.

According to reports, Kamalu complained of chest pain following which the jail authorities shifted him to the hospital. However, he succumbed.

Kamalu was arrested in 2018 in connection with a murder case.