Undertrial Prisoner Brutally Attacked Inside Jail In Puri

Puri: An undertrial prisoner was brutally attacked by a jail inmate this morning. Sources said undertrial prisoner, Dhirendranath alias Pupu Baral, was a hardcore criminal and accused of extortion.

According to reports, Pupu was arrested on August 23 by the Sea Beach Police on charges of extortion.

Reportedly, Pupu has sustained grievous injuries on his neck. He has been admitted to Puri Sadar General Hospital in critical condition.

When asked, the jail authorities did not divulge any information on the exact reason behind the attack.

Further details awaited.