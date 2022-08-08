Undertrial Prisoner Attempts Suicide In Jharsuguda Sub-Jail

Jharsuguda: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) attempted to commit suicide in Jharsuguda Sub-Jail by slitting his throat with a blade on Sunday.

The inmate has been identified as Suraj Kar. He had been arrested from Brajrajnagar a few days back and had been sent to jail.

Reportedly, the UTP was initially rushed to the district headquarters hospital from where he was shifted to VIMSAR at Burla.

Though the exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he is a drug addict and took the extreme step after not getting drugs.

Moreover, it is also said that he was attacked by his fellow inmates over some previous enmity.

Following this, a case has been registered at Jharsuguda Police Station in this regard. Further investigation is underway in this regard.