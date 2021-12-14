Undertrial Found Dead In Baripada Circle Jail

Mayurbhanj: An under-trial prisoner was found dead at Baripada Circle Jail in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased prisoner has been identified as Sankhu Ray of Babu Sahi area under Baripada police limits in the district.

Sankhu was lodged in jail after being apprehended on December 25, 2019, in connection with a murder case. Along with him, his father, mother, and elder brother were also sentenced to jail in this case.

According to reports, Sankhu complained of chest pain following which the jail authorities shifted him to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The post-mortem has been conducted and further proceedings will be conducted once we receive the test reports, said a senior official.