Undertrial Prisoner Escapes From Jagatsinghpur Sub-Jail

Jagatsinghpur: A 24-old-year-old under-trial prisoner (UTP) escaped from Jagatsinghpur sub-jail today by scaling the wall of the prison.

According to information received from Jagatsinghpur police station, Jeeban Jyoti Sahu, son of Kamalakant Sahu of Gadadeigiri village under Balikuda police station, escaped from the jail at around 12 noon today.

He has been lodged in Sub-Jail at Alipingal since December 30, 2020 in connection with the rape of a minor.

On being asked, jail superintendent Ratikanta Shukla said that the prisoner escaped from the jail, during cleaning work in the premises. Kailash Chandra, the sub-jail officer in charge, had sent Jyoti to dump the garbage. However, when he did not show up, jail personnel carried out search and found his slippers and the garbage cart dumped near the prison wall. During search, the jail authorities also found his footprints on both sides of the wall.

The jail superintendent, however, said that an investigation is under way in this regard.