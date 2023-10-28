Understanding the Significance of Sutak Period and Lunar Eclipses for Pregnant Women

As India braces for a lunar eclipse on October 28 at 11:30 pm, it’s crucial to understand the significance of the Sutak period that precedes it. This period, lasting for approximately nine hours before the eclipse, holds a special place in traditional beliefs and practices. It is rooted in the idea that during a lunar eclipse, the Moon faces turmoil, and negative energies become dominant. To maintain safety and harmony, certain customs are followed, particularly for pregnant women.

Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri delves into why temples close their doors during this time and why pregnant women, in particular, should be cautious.

Understanding Sutak Period and Lunar Eclipse

The lunar eclipse in Delhi is expected to conclude at 2:22 am, lasting for about one hour and sixteen minutes. During the Sutak period, which begins exactly nine hours before the eclipse, it is advisable to abstain from any form of worship, be it at temples or home. This practice is deeply embedded in the scriptures and serves as a means to avoid the influence of negative powers.

Pregnant women, in particular, are urged to be cautious during this time. Engaging in special activities during the eclipse can potentially harm the baby in the womb and adversely affect the child’s intellectual development. To uphold these precautions, it’s a common tradition to close the doors of temples a while before the Sutak period begins.

Here are some essential guidelines to follow:

1. Avoid Worship: Refrain from any form of worship or religious activities during the Sutak period.

2. Food Precautions: In anticipation of the eclipse, add basil leaves to the family’s food, and if possible, avoid eating during the eclipse period.

3. Bhajan Kirtan: Avoid participating in bhajan and kirtan during the Sutak period.

4. Post-Eclipse Routine: After the eclipse ends, it is recommended to take a bath before consuming food.

5. Tulsi Plant: Avoid touching the Tulsi plant during the Sutak period.

6. Cleansing and Purification: After the lunar eclipse is over, wear clean clothes after your morning bath, and sanctify your home temple and idols with Ganga water.

7. Diet Considerations: Eating food during an eclipse is believed to disturb the body’s energy and chakras. On the day of a lunar eclipse, opt for light and healthy foods like raw fruits, coconut water, and anti-inflammatory items. Avoid non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and cigarettes.

8. Protect Your Eyes: Never view a lunar eclipse with the naked eye. Using appropriate eyewear is essential for protecting your vision.

The belief in the significance of these practices during a lunar eclipse is deeply ingrained in Indian culture and spirituality. Whether you are pregnant or not, adhering to these guidelines during the Sutak period is a way to show respect for the ancient traditions and to ensure your well-being during this celestial event.