Underground Inspection of Ratna Bhandar to be Carried out Soon: Law Minister

Puri: Amid concerns about potential secret chambers within Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced on Monday that an underground inspection would soon be conducted for clarity.

Harichandan, while addressing the media, stated, “With all the cupboards and chests moved from the Ratna Bhandar, the focus is now on post-survey repair work.

” The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake the necessary inspection using cutting-edge technology and tools. A survey will determine the existence of any tunnels under or within the Ratna Bhandar walls,” Harichandan explained.

He further mentioned that after Ratna Bhandar’s restoration, the next step would be to count the treasures. “Following a complete repair, we will proceed with the inventory process, which will be based on the 1978 database. We are hopeful for a match,” he concluded.