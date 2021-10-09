Undercover forest officials nab 2 pangolin smugglers
Bolangir: The uncovered forest officials today arrested two pangolin smugglers near Maharapadar under Khaprakhol Police limits in Bolangir district.
Officials also rescued a live pangolin from their possession.
Acting on reliable inputs, the forest officials team conducted a raid near Maharapadar and arrested two accused.
The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of live Pangolin, for which they were arrested.