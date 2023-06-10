Under-trial Prisoner Found Hanging In Malkangiri Sub Jail

Malkangiri: An under-trial prisoner lodged in Malkangiri sub jail was found hanging in toilet on Saturday morning.

The deceased UTP has been identified as Bidhan Mrudha, a native of MV 33 in Malkangiri.

According to reports, Bidhan and his second wife were lodged in jail to trials in a murder case

Jail authorities informed that Bidhan had committed suicide at dawn today. But, the family alleged that it was not a suicide but a case of murder and demanded an investigation.

However, when asked about the prisoner’s death, Jail Superintendent refused to divulge any details and only said that they have retrieved a CCTV footage of the suicide.