Under-trial prisoner flees from Covid hospital

Berhampur: An under-trial prisoner, admitted at Covid hospital in Berhampur, escaped from the healthcare facility. The accused, identified as Mirata Singh of Nayagarh district, was arrested & lodged at Baliguda Sub-jail on charges of smuggling ganja.

He tested Covid positive on July 31 following which he was admitted to the hospital.

However, the concerned authorities did not find Mirata on his bed. Upon initial search, it was determined that the accused gave a slip to the police. Cops are looking into the CCTV footage of the hospital in order to know about the movement of Mirata.