Under-trail Prisoner Found Hanging In Bhanjanagar Jail

Kulada: The dead body of an Under-trail Prisoner lodged at Bhanjnagar Jail in Ganjam district was found hanging inside the kitchen room of the prison on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Barik. Jail personnel found him hanging to the ceiling with a towel around his neck and admitted him to Bhanjanagar Hospital. But, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

A few days ago, Barik was arrested by Tarasingh police station and was lodged in jail. However, the prison authorities remained tightlipped on the actual reasons behind the death.

On the 25th of last month, a married woman named Rashmita Barik was killed in Budhabari village under Tarasingi police station. In that incident, the Tarasinghi police station arrested her husband Deepak Barik and charged her with the case of aiding and abetting the murder. Since then, Deepak has been lodged in Bhanjanagar Jail.

Following his death on Saturday morning, the police handed over the body to the family members after conducting a post-mortem. After the dead body arrived on Saturday evening, family members and local people protested at Tarsingh police station by blocking the NH.

The agitators demanded a proper investigation into the suspicious death of Deepak Barik inside the jail premises and compensation for the family members. Later, Tarsingh police and local administration officials reached the spot and held discussions. However, there was no resolution till late evening.