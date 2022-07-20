Under-construction roof collapses in Puri; 5 workers trapped under debris rescued

Puri: As many as five workers were trapped under a pile of debris after the under-construction roof of a house collapsed on them at Masani Chandi Chowk in Puri on Wednesday.

According to sources, the casting of the roof was underway at an under-construction site of a house at Masani Chandi Chowk when the centring caved in this evening.

As a result, a mason identified as Bharat Jena and four labourers got trapped under a huge pile of debris.

On intimation, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and managed to safely rescue all the trapped workers after hours of ordeal. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident.