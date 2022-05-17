Uncertainty Looms Over Barabati T20 After OHRC Issues Notice To Cuttack DCP, OCA Secy

Cuttack: Ahead of the T-20 international match between India vs South Africa at Barabati Stadium on 12th June 2022, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) issued notice to Cuttack DCP and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary on Tuesday.

The State Human Rights Commission issued notice over the alleged lack of fire safety measures at the stadium. The Commission has sought reply by May 26.

On Monday, Cuttack DCP IPS Pinak Mishra, visited the stadium for an initial inspection ahead of the T-20 international match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had last month taken decision regarding the schedule of the India-South Africa five-match T20I series. The matches will be played between June 9 and June 19.