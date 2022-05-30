Uncanny Coincidence In Sidhu Moosewala’s Death With His Two Songs ‘The Last Ride’ And ‘295’

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 (Sunday). The news of his death sent shockwaves across the nation and many celebrities in the entertainment industry mourned his sudden death.

His fans have been drawing similarities between his final song titled The Last Ride and his shocking death. Two weeks before the unfortunate incident, Sidhu had released a song titled The Last Ride.

The cover photo of the song was a crime scene from Tupac’s assassination, and fans are pointing out how the singer was shot dead in his car two weeks after the release of his song.

It is also to be noted that another popular song of Sidhu was titled 295 and the singer passed away on 29/5 (May 29). The song’s official audio was released ten months ago.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was born in Moose Wala village in Punjab’s Mansa district on June 17, 1993. He shot to fame in 2018 with his song ‘So High’ and soon amassed a massive fan base. The singer was known for his gangsta raps, which openly promoted gun culture and glorified gangsters.

Sidhu Moose Wala contested the Punjab assembly elections from the Mansa constituency in 2022. He was a Congress candidate and was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.