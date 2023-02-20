Unbelievable Benefits Of Raw Bananas

New Delhi: Banana is considered to be the most delicious and nutrient-rich fruit. Banana is one such fruit, which is a mainstay in every fruit basket around the globe.

Aid in digestion

A high level of resistant starch and dietary fiber in green bananas makes them very good for digestion and prevents stomach problems. They also help in preventing bacterial infection in the gut.

Regulate blood pressure

Unripe bananas are very high in potassium, which can help lower high blood pressure by lowering the stress on your blood vessels and arteries. Thus, they can help in preventing conditions like atherosclerosis, heart attacks and strokes.

Weight loss

Adding green bananas in your diet which are filled with resistant starch will give you the feeling of satiety and fullness. Thus, it will reduce your hunger pangs and you can lose weight naturally.

Blood sugar control

Vitamin B6 found in green bananas aids in controlling blood glucose, especially in people with type 2 diabetes. It also helps in suppressing insulin release into the blood and helps stabilize your blood sugar levels due to the high levels of fiber in it. Include green bananas in the boiled form for best results.

Boosts metabolism

Green bananas contain essential minerals and nutrients that convert fat into energy, which helps increase body metabolism. They also contain nutrients like vitamin B6 which helps increase enzyme breakdown and thus boosts your metabolism.