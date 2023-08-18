Unacademy sacks tutor over ‘vote for educated’ remark

New Delhi: Edtech firm Unacademy has sacked a teacher, identified as Karan Sangwan, who appealed to students to vote for educated candidates.

Sangwan has started his own YouTube channel and announced that he will post details around the controversy on August 19.

“For the past few days, a video has been going viral due to which I am in controversy and because of that controversy, my several students who are preparing for judicial service examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them I have to also face consequences,” Mr Sangwan said.

In the controversial video mentioned by Mr Sangwan, he appealed to students to vote for educated candidates next time.

Mr Saini in a tweet on the matter said Unacademy is an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education.

“To do this, we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” Mr Saini said.