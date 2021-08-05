UN Security Council To Meet Under Indian Presidency Tomorrow

New Delhi: The United Nations Security Council, under the Presidency of India, will meet on Friday to discuss and take stock of the worsening security situation in Afghanistan.

This comes after the UN Security Council declared that it does “not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate” in Afghanistan and expressed deep concern over the high levels of violence in the war-torn country after the Taliban stepping up its military offensive.

It further condemned in the “strongest terms” last week’s “deplorable” attack against the United Nations in Afghanistan’s Herat.

In a press statement on the “escalating violence in Afghanistan” issued by Tirumurti, members of the 15-nation Security Council reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict and “declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.”

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar had recently dialled his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar to “discuss convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan”.

Meanwhile, a day after a car bomb attack on the country’s acting defence minister’s house, the Taliban said it will continue attacks on Afghan officials.

The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.