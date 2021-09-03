UN Humanitarian Air Service resumes its operations in Afghanistan

Kabul: The United Nations informed that its Humanitarian Air Service is resuming operations in Afghanistan to enable 160 aid organisations to continue activities in the country’s provinces.

The United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on September 2 that the air passenger service, operated by the Rome-based UN World Food Program, is linking the Pakistani capital of Islamabad with Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the southeast.

He said the food programme reports that three flights already have taken place to Mazar-i-Sharif since August 29 and that efforts are being made to step up those operations as soon as possible.