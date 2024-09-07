New York: The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to declare July 6 as “World Rural Development Day” in its 78th session’s plenary on Friday.

The resolution was adopted without a vote, with 43 countries joining as co-sponsors, signifying a worldwide agreement on the importance of rural development.

Marking a significant step, this resolution, led by Bangladesh after its Interim Government took office, seeks to create equal opportunities and meet the needs of rural communities in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, introduced the resolution, highlighting the essential role of sustainable and inclusive rural development in achieving the SDGs by 2030.

He pointed out critical areas such as reducing poverty, increasing food production, advancing socio-economic growth, and restoring ecosystems.

Selecting July 6 honours the establishment date of the Center for Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) in 1979, recognizing its central contribution to rural development in the region.

The resolution calls on all UN Member States, as well as international and regional organizations, NGOs, and other stakeholders, to commemorate this day with activities appropriate to their national and regional circumstances.

These initiatives aim to foster sustainable development and improve the living standards of rural populations.

Furthermore, the UN Secretary-General has been asked to inform all concerned entities to guarantee the celebration of World Rural Development Day, promoting a united effort towards global rural advancement.