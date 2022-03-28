UN Express Concern, Asks Taliban To Reopen Schools For Girls

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has raised concerns over the Taliban decision to ban girls from attending school above the sixth grade.

The UNSC on Sunday issued a statement regarding Afghanistan and the right of Afghan girls to education. Expressed deep concern over the reported ban on girl students above 6th grade to attend classes in Afghanistan, the members of the UNSC said that they have called on the Taliban to respect the right to education.

“Security Council members reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls, and called on the Taliban to respect the right to education and adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.”

“The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of efforts by the international community to support Afghanistan, including on education, and highlighted the coordinating role of the UNAMA in this regard,” the UNSC statement on Sunday added.

The Taliban’s decision to ban girls from attending schools above grade six comes seven months after it gained control over Afghanistan in a violent takeover in August last year.