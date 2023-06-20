UN Dedicates Solidarity Tree In Memory Of Mumbai Terror Attack Victims On Eve Of PM Modi’s Visit

United Nations: The United Nations has dedicated a solidarity tree in remembrance of victims of terrorism with a solemn ceremony that also honoured victims of the 2008 Mumbai attack, on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the world organisation.

As the third United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week, a biennial gathering of Member States and international counter-terrorism partners, kicked off here on Monday, the UN held a sombre dedication ceremony for the United Nations Victims of Terrorism Solidarity Tree.

The solidarity tree is planted on the Northeast Lawn of the UN headquarters right behind the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which was a gift of India to the UN and installed during India’s Presidency of the Security Council in December 2022.

The dedication ceremony came on the eve of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UN headquarters for the International Yoga Day which will be commemorated on June 21.

In a historic commemoration, Modi will lead the yoga session at UN Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga.

At the dedication ceremony, Karambir Kang, a survivor of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, spoke about the harrowing tragedy that unfolded when 10 Pakistani terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba unleashed mayhem and horror by attacking “establishments which were a symbol of my country and my city” and killed over 166 people.

Kang, who was General Manager of the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai when the 26/11 terror attack occurred, lost his wife and two sons in the barbaric attack. “ During the attack, my wife and two young sons, who were at the hotel could not be saved. In an instant, my whole world fell apart,” Kang, who was invited by the UN to share his perspective, said.

He underlined that “terrorism is borderless” and “so should be the resolve amongst all peace-loving nations to eradicate it. This can only happen with trust and cooperation.” He recounted that on the evening of the attack, there were 2,000 people at the Taj hotel, including 400 of his “very brave staff members. In the ensuing mayhem that continued for three days, we lost over 30 lives of our guests and staff members.” Kang and his staff, with the help of a few local policemen, were able to save over 1,900 lives that night before help came.

“The bravery of my staff members garnered worldwide acclaim for standing their ground unarmed against heavily armed terrorists. The solidarity that we received at the Taj and the Tata Group” following the tragedy was “unprecedented” both nationally and worldwide.