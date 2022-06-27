UN Climate Conference On Ocean Protection Seeks Solution

At the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the international community to commit and unite around the protection and preservation of our seas.

Speaking at the high-level opening of the Conference, Mr. Guterres outlined four recommendations to ensure that the tide is reversed.

Among them, the UN chief underscored the urgent need to invest sustainably in economies that depend on the sea.

Co-hosted by Portugal and Kenya, the event will be a platform to address the challenges that the world’s oceans, seas and marine resources face.

Quoting Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa, Mr. Guterres, said that his hopes were that the Conference represented a moment of unity for all Member-States.