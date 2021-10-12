UN chief slams ‘broken’ Taliban promises regarding females

Geneva: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has slammed the Taliban’s “broken” promises to Afghan women and girls, and urged the world to inject cash into Afghanistan in order to prevent its economic collapse.

“I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken,” he told reporters on Monday in New York.

“I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfil their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law.”

Guterres said he is “alarmed” to see promises “be broken”, adding that gender equality is a priority for him.