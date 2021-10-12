UN chief slams ‘broken’ Taliban promises regarding females
Geneva: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has slammed the Taliban’s “broken” promises to Afghan women and girls, and urged the world to inject cash into Afghanistan in order to prevent its economic collapse.
“I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken,” he told reporters on Monday in New York.
“I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfil their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law.”
“Broken promises leads to broken dreams for the women and girls of Afghanistan,” the UN chief said. “Women and girls need to be in the centre of attention,” he added.
In his address, Guterres also urged the international community to “inject liquidity into the Afghan economy to avoid collapse”.
“We need to find ways to help the economy breathe again … And this can be done without violating international laws,” he said.