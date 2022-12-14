UN Chief, EAM Jaishankar To Unveil Gandhiji’s Bust At UN Headquarters

New York: The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of the UN headquarters in New York.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has announced in a video message posted on Twitter.

“Secretary-General and the External Affairs Minister of India will inaugurate a bust of Gandhiji which is to be placed in the prestigious north lawns of the UN building,” Ruchira Kamboj said.

Ruchira Kamboj further said, “The event will take place in presence of Council members, including the five new incoming members of the UN Security Council.”

In a tweet, Kamboj noted that the bust will be the first sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi that will be placed at the UN headquarters. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “The bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, will be the first Gandhi sculpture that will be installed at the UN Headquarters.”