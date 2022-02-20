UmRash Fans Left Awestruck With Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai Chemistry At Afsana Khan’s Wedding

Chandigarh: Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz had a plus one at the wedding of his friend and fellow contestant from the show, Afsana Khan. Actor Rashami Desai accompanied Umar and his brother Noman at the grand wedding of Afsana and Saajz. The pictures and videos of Umar and Rashami from the wedding are now going viral on social media. The #UmRash fans can’t stop gushing over how the two look lovely together and how they intentionally try to stay away from each other amid the public glare.

Umar went and got a quick click with her 😊 , he does show mercy to #Umrash fans at times 😉 pic.twitter.com/QE7ioqvdh5 — Dia (@Dia_in_Ga) February 20, 2022

Umar and Rashami were also joined by actor Akshara Singh and Himanshi Khurana at the wedding. Donal Bisht, Rakhi Sawant, Yo Yo Honey Singh and other artistes from the Punjabi music and film industry were also spotted at the lavish wedding.