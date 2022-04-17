Umran Malik’s Bowling Figure Helps SRH To Script A Hat-Trick Win

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 7 wickets on Sunday and registered their fourth straight victory in IPL 2022.

With his sensational bowling figure, Umran Malik was the hero of the match which helped SRH to restrict PBKS to 151.

SunRisers Hyderabad got off to a good start as they dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma in quick succession after they won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings got the wicket of Kane Williamson in the fourth over and then Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma have steadied the innings for SunRisers Hyderabad.

However, Rahul Tripathi perished in the 9th over as Rahul Chahar dismissed him and the spinner then soon removed Abhishek Tripathi but after that, Markram and Pooran were able to take SRH over the line. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram played knocks of 35 and 41 respectively.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone scored 60 off 33 balls as Punjab Kings posted 151 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers for SunRisers Hyderabad as he returned with figures of 4-28.