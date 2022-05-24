Umran Malik Celebrates Indian Cricket Team Call-Up With Ex-Jammu And Kashmir Mentor Irfan Pathan

Mumbai: SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik lit up the IPL 2022 season with his raw pace, which saw him taking 22 wickets.

His performance did not go unnoticed as he was named in India’s 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa, beginning June 9 in Delhi.

A day after being named in the team, Umran met his mentor Irfan Pathan and they had “a tiny celebration”. Irfan Pathan shared pictures on Twitter in which Umran can be seen feeding cake to Irfan and SRH teammate Abdul Samad.