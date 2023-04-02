Umpire Killed For Wrong Decision During Cricket Tournament In Cuttack

Cuttack: A young man judging a cricket match as an umpire killed over a trivial matter during a tournament in Choudwar of Cuttack district on Sunday.

He was stabbed with a sharp knife to death. The incident took place in Mahisalanda Panchayat under Choudwar police station of Cuttack district. The deceased youth has been identified as Lucky Raut (22) of Mahishilanda village

The accused was captured by the villagers and handed over to police.

According to reports, the tournament was going on in Mahislanda and two teams- Brahmapur and Sankarpur, were playing the match today in presence of hundreds of spectators.

A tussle broke out when the deceased umpire allegedly signed a wrong decision against Barhampur team. A youth from the same village named Smruti Ranjan Rout got angry over the umpire’s decision and started arguing with him.

The feud turned ugly when Smrutiranjan stabbed the umpire with a sharp knife, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The incident triggered tension in the village following which a platoon of forces has been deployed. Police arrested the accused and launched an investigation.