Umidigi Bison 2 Series Launched With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC: All Details Here 

New Delhi: The Umidigi Bison 2 series has made its global debut. There are two models on offer from the company, the Bison 2 and the Bison 2 Pro. The phone has a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution, and capacitive multi-touch. The smartphone has a PowerVR GM 9446 GPU.

Umidigi Bison 2, Bison 2 Pro price, availability

The Bison 2 series has been launched globally. The Umidigi Bison 2 gets a price tag of $326.9 (roughly Rs. 25,500) globally, whereas the Bison 2 Pro has been priced at $384.6 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The rugged smartphones are currently available for purchase on the AliExpress website. The smartphones are only available in a Black colour option.

Umidigi Bison 2, Bison 2 Pro specifications

The company has launched the two smartphones with very few differences. The Bison 2 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Whereas, the Bison 2 Pro gets 8GB of RAM with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The rear design of the two smartphones is also a little different. The Pro model gets the branding in the middle of the back panel with a metallic finish and the Bison 2 gets it at the bottom left of the rear panel.

Looking at the common specifications of the smartphones, they feature a 6.5-inch display with full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and capacitive multi-touch. The new Umidigi Bison 2 series smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel (f/2.2) primary sensor, 16-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) macro lens. The rear cameras come with up to 1080p video recording support at 30fps.

At the front, the smartphones sport a 24-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera with up to 1080p video recording capability at 30fps.