Umesh Yadav Becomes 6th Indian Pacer To Take 150 Test Scalps
Oval: The 4th wicket down for England scripted another record for Indian pace bowler Umesh Yadav during the ongoing fourth Test against England at the Oval in London on Friday.
After dismissing nightwatchman Craig Overton, Yadav became the sixth Indian pacer to reach the landmark of 150 wickets in Test cricket in his 48th tie.
Kapil Dev is the fastest among Indian pacemen to complete 150 Test wickets, reaching the landmark in 39 matches followed by Javagal Srinath (40), Mohammed Shami (42), Umesh Yadav (48), Zaheer Khan (49), and Ishant Sharma (54).
Yadav was one of the two bowlers who took a wicket against England on Day 2. Yadav dismissed England’s keyman and skipper Joe Root for 21 runs to make his comeback into the Test arena after a gap of several months.
Most wickets in Test Cricket by Indian pace bowler:
434 – Kapil Dev
311 – Zaheer Khan
311 – Ishant Sharma
236 – Javagal Srinath
195 – Mohammed Shami
150 – Umesh Yadav*
109 – Karsan Ghavri
100 – Irfan Pathan