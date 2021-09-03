Umesh Yadav Becomes 6th Indian Pacer To Take 150 Test Scalps

Oval: The 4th wicket down for England scripted another record for Indian pace bowler Umesh Yadav during the ongoing fourth Test against England at the Oval in London on Friday.

After dismissing nightwatchman Craig Overton, Yadav became the sixth Indian pacer to reach the landmark of 150 wickets in Test cricket in his 48th tie.

Kapil Dev is the fastest among Indian pacemen to complete 150 Test wickets, reaching the landmark in 39 matches followed by Javagal Srinath (40), Mohammed Shami (42), Umesh Yadav (48), Zaheer Khan (49), and Ishant Sharma (54).

Yadav was one of the two bowlers who took a wicket against England on Day 2. Yadav dismissed England’s keyman and skipper Joe Root for 21 runs to make his comeback into the Test arena after a gap of several months.

Most wickets in Test Cricket by Indian pace bowler:

434 – Kapil Dev

311 – Zaheer Khan

311 – Ishant Sharma

236 – Javagal Srinath

195 – Mohammed Shami

150 – Umesh Yadav*

109 – Karsan Ghavri

100 – Irfan Pathan