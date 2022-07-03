Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Accused Sent To Police Custody Till July 7

Mumbai: A Court here has sent mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim to police custody till July 7 in Umesh Kolhe murder case.

On June 22, Chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The 54-year-old Medical professional ran a pharmacy ‘Amit Medical’ in the Tehsil office area, in Maharashtra’s Amravati.

As per reports, a total of 5 people have been arrested so far. They include Mudasir, Shahrukh, Abdul, Shoaib, and Atib.