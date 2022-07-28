Umerkote Addl IIC Limaraj Pradhan Suspended Over Bribery Charges

Bhubaneswar: The Additional Inspector In Charge (Addl IIC) of Umerkote Police Station was on Thursday placed under suspension following bribery charges.

According to reports, the accused officer, Limaraj Pradhan, was arrested on July 10 for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant in order to resolve a family dispute.

“Pending drawal of departmental proceeding, Sri Limaraj Pradhan, Addl. IIC Umarkote P.S, Dist. Nawarangpur is placed under suspension with effect from the date of his arrest i.e. 10.07.2022”, read an order from the DGP.

During the period of suspension, Pradhan will remain under the disciplinary control of the Superintendent of Police, Nabarangpur. He will draw the S.A. and D.A. as admissible under Rule 90 of the Orissa Service Code.

