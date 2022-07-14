Ultimate Kho Kho: CM Naveen Launches Logo Of ‘Odisha Juggernauts’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the logo of Odisha’s Kho Kho team – ‘Odisha Juggernauts’ for India’s First Kho Kho League ‘Ultimate Kho Kho’.

On the occasion, the CM Tweeted: Glad to launch the logo of “Odisha Juggernauts” – our own team for the first edition of the @ultimatekhokho . The new team will further strengthen #Odisha’s flourishing sporting culture. Wish the team all success.