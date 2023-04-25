ULBs to Launch Special Drive For Disposal of ‘Mo Khata’ Stock

Bhubaneswar: The ULBs have been instructed to launch Special Drive for disposal of “MO KHATA” . Sarada Prasad Panda Joint Secretary and Additional Mission Director, SBM (Urban) hasurged all the Commissioners of all Municipal Corporations and Executive Officers of all Municipalities and NACs to launch a special drive in their respective areas for disposal of “Mo Khata” (organic compost) stock by cut-off date at the subscribed price.

In his letter Panda wrote, “The government has been pleased to decide that ‘Mo Khata’ shall be sold at a discounted price of Rs 10 per kg to all users with immediate effect from the date of issuance of this letter till July 31, 2023, to dispose of available stocks as well as popularise the usage of ‘Mo Khata’ among the people.”

The letter further states, “You are hereby requested to engage all the CMMs and sanitation experts to contact the nearest office of the line departments like horticulture, agriculture, soil conservation, and forest departments, etc. They require huge quantities of compost “Mo Khata” during the months of April-July. Therefore, compost should be kept ready with appropriate packaging and supply as per their requirements.”

Joint Secretary Sri Panda has directed the concerned officials to ensure that all the bags and packets to be used for packaging “Mo Khata” are procured through Mission Shakti Groups (MSGs) and Swachha Sathis to be engaged in the marketing of “Mo Khata” while visiting communities for waste collection and awareness creation. The officials have been requested to issue the necessary instructions to all the CMMs, SEs, and field-level officers to act upon the instructions and expedite the drive.”

The line department Heads like all the Chief District Agriculture officers, Deputy Directors Horticulture, District Forest Officers and District Soil Conservation Officers have also been requested for procurement and utilisation of organic compost “MO KHATA” produced by the ULBs.