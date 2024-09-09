Bhubaneswar: As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, a low-pressure system has intensified over the West-Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal.

This system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to North Odisha and parts of West Bengal in the next 24 hours, with the potential for sustained heavy rains over the next 48 hours. Districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam have been placed on high alert.

In light of this, Mrs Usha Padhee Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, has directed all Municipal Commissioners and Municipal Executive Officers to be on high alert and prepare for any emergencies. All Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been instructed to immediately activate control rooms, ensure the availability of pump sets, and remain vigilant for potential waterlogging, road damage, and other disruptions.

During a virtual review meeting held today, Mrs Padhee discussed the current situation with senior department officials district nodal officers and the Commissioners & Executive Officers. She emphasized the need for continuous monitoring and urged all urban areas to be fully prepared.

The department’s senior Officers including Special Secretary Rajesh Pravakar Patil, Municipal Director Debasis Singh, Director Housing Gangadhar Naik and Additional Secretary Rabindra Kumar Sahu, also participated in the meeting to ensure that all necessary precautions are in place.

Citizens are advised to stay informed through official channels and take all necessary precautions during the forecasted period of heavy rainfall.