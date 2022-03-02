ULB Polls: Cong To Enter Into Alliance With Communist Parties For CMC

Cuttack: Ahead of the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, Odisha Congress is gearing up with its new coalition strategy.

Considering Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) as its major milestone for upcoming elections, the Congress party has decided to enter into an alliance with Communist parties- CPI & CPI(M).

Informing the same, Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim said,” For Cuttack Municipal Corporation elections, Congress will form an alliance with Communist parties.”

“Each Communist outfit will be allotted one seat while Congress will contest in the remaining 57 seats,” he said.

Earlier, Congress announced that Giribala Behera will be its candidate for the post of Mayor of CMC.

The committee has also finalized the names of the candidates for the posts of corporators for Cuttack and the party will announce their names within two days.