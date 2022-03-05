ULB Polls: Commissionerate Police Intensifies Enforcement Majors In Cuttack

Cuttack: Ahead of the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in Odisha, the Commissionerate of Police has intensified enforcement majors in Cuttack.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh, the police have mounted strict vigilance on people with criminal antecedents.

A list of the persons with criminal antecedents has been prepared and a strict vigil has been kept on their activities. Besides, a blueprint has been readied to ensure that history sheeters do not get a chance to plan any untoward incidents during the elections. Special teams have also been formed to conduct patrolling and enforcement in view of the forthcoming municipal polls,” said Singh.

People having licensed firearms have been directed to deposit the weapons at the nearest police stations. Besides, round-the-clock policing is being done to check drug trafficking and boot-legging, he said.

“Political parties will have to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the State Election Commission. They have to take special permission from the nearest police station in order to take out rallies. Stern actions will be taken against the violators,” said Singh.