ULB Polls: 40 Nominations Received For Corporator Posts So Far In BMC

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, another 40 candidates filed nominations for the posts of corporators in the various wards of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As of date, a total of 713 forms have been purchased by aspiring candidates for corporator posts in various wards.

While 8 forms were sold for the post of Mayor today, as of the date, 23 forms have been sold. One candidate today filed nomination for the Mayor post, reports said.