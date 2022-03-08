ULB Elections: Odisha Govt Cancels All +3, Varsity Exams In From March 22 To 24

Bhubaneswar: In view of elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Odisha government on Tuesday announced that all +3 and University exams in the State from March 22 to 24 will be cancelled.

In a letter to principals and vice-chancellors of all government and private institutions, the higher education department has asked the authorities not to schedule any examinations on these dates in view of the upcoming municipal elections in the State.

Earlier, the State Election Commission, in a letter to the Higher Education department, had stated that a lot of colleges (both government and aided) have been identified to be used as polling booths for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections to 106 municipalities/ NACs and 3 Municipal Corporations on March 24.

These buildings will be used as polling booths from March 22 to March 24. Besides, some students are also eligible in urban areas to vote in these elections.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that some of the Universities in the State have issued programme for 5th Semester examination for +3 Degree Classes which clashes with the poll schedule issued by the Commission. It is further understood that the Universities have issued the programme as communicated by the Higher Education Department,” the letter read.